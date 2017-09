SAN FRANCISCO, July 18 (Reuters) - Google Inc reported consolidated revenue of $14.11 billion in the second quarter, compared to $11.81 billion in the year ago period.

The world’s No.1 Internet search engine said net income in the second quarter was $3.23 billion, or $9.54 per share, compared to $2.79 billion, or $8.42 per share in the year ago period.