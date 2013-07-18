FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Google ad prices decline, shares fall sharply
July 18, 2013 / 8:33 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Google ad prices decline, shares fall sharply

Alexei Oreskovic

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18 (Reuters) - Google Inc on Thursday reported a weakening of prices for its online ads in the second quarter and its shares fell more than 5 percent in after-hours trade.

Google, the world’s No. 1 Internet search engine, said net income in the quarter was $3.23 billion, or $9.54 per share, compared with $2.79 billion, or $8.42 per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, Google earned $9.56 per share.

The average price of Google’s online ads decreased 6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, after falling 4 percent in the first quarter.

Google’s consolidated revenue, which includes results from its Motorola mobile phone business, was $14.11 billion in the second quarter, versus $11.81 billion in the year-ago period. Revenue for its core business rose 20 percent to $13.11 billion.

Google shares have traded at all-time highs recently, peaking at $925 on July 15, before falling after the bell to $865.08 on Thursday. The shares closed at $910.68 in regular trading on the Nasdaq.

