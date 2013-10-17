FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Google Internet revenue rises 23 percent in Q3
#Market News
October 17, 2013 / 8:19 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Google Internet revenue rises 23 percent in Q3

Alexei Oreskovic

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Google Inc said that its consolidated revenue increased 12 percent to $14.89 billion in the third quarter, even as losses deepened at its Motorola mobile phone business.

Shares of Google rose more than 5 percent to $939.26 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

The world’s No.1 Web search engine said that its Internet business delivered net revenue, which excludes fees paid to partners, of $10.8 billion in the third quarter, up 23 percent from $8.76 billion in the year-ago period.

Google said that paid clicks increased 26 percent year-on-year during the three months ended Sept. 30, while the average cost-per-click - the price that marketers pay Google when consumers click on their ads - decreased 8 percent.

Google said it earned $2.97 billion, or $8.75 per share in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to $2.18 billion, or $6.53 per share, last year.

Operating loss at Motorola, Google’s mobile phone business, totaled $248 million during the third quarter, compared to a loss of $192 million in the third quarter of 2012.

