SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Google Inc’s third-quarter revenue increased 20 percent, as a long-running decline in its online advertising rates showed signs of moderating.

Google said it generated $16.52 billion in revenue in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $13.75 billion in the year ago period. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Bernard Orr)