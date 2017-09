SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 (Reuters) - A federal judge in California on Thursday rejected a request by patent consortium Rockstar to transfer patent litigation against Google Inc to Texas, according to a court ruling.

Rockstar, which counts Apple Inc as an investor, bought thousands of former Nortel patents from Nortel’s bankruptcy in 2011 for $4.5 billion. (Reporting by Dan Levine. Editing by Andre Grenon)