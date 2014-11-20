FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google, Rockstar agree to settle patent litigation-filing
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Google, Rockstar agree to settle patent litigation-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Google has agreed to settle litigation with patent consortium Rockstar, though terms of the deal were not disclosed in a court filing made public this week.

Rockstar, which counts Apple Inc as an investor, outbid Google and paid $4.5 billion in 2011 for thousands of former Nortel Network Corp patents as the networking products supplier went bankrupt. Last year, Rockstar sued Google and several handset manufacturers whose phones operate on Google’s Android operating system.

Reporting by Andrew Chung and Dan Levine and Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
