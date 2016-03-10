FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. auto safety agency seeking details of Google self-driving crash
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2016 / 3:18 PM / a year ago

U.S. auto safety agency seeking details of Google self-driving crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The top U.S. auto safety regulator said Thursday the agency is seeking additional details of a recent crash of an Alphabet Inc Google self-driving car in California.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration chief Mark Rosekind told Reuters on the sidelines of an event on highway safety that the agency is collecting more information to get a “more detailed exploration of what exactly happened.”

A Google self-driving car struck a municipal bus in Mountain View, Calif. in a minor crash Feb. 14, and the search engine firm said it bears “some responsibility” for the crash in what may be the first crash that was the fault of the self-driving vehicle.

Rosekind said he spoke to Google officials Wednesday and the company has been “very forthcoming” in answering requests for details on the crash. A Google spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.