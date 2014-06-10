FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google to buy satellite company Skybox Imaging for $500 million
June 10, 2014 / 5:52 PM / 3 years ago

Google to buy satellite company Skybox Imaging for $500 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 (Reuters) - Google Inc said on Tuesday that it is acquiring satellite company Skybox Imaging for $500 million in cash.

Google, the world’s No.1 Internet search company, said that Skybox’s satellites will provide images for Google’s online mapping service. Google said that Skybox’s technology could also eventually be used to provide Internet access and help with disaster relief.

Google said the deal’s closing is subject to regulatory approvals in the United States. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic, editing by Peter Henderson)

