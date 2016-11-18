FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
S.Korea rejects Google request to take govt mapping data out of country
November 18, 2016 / 3:30 AM / 9 months ago

S.Korea rejects Google request to take govt mapping data out of country

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - South Korea has rejected Google's request for permission to take government mapping data for use in servers outside the country due to national security concerns, the country's land ministry said.

Google, whose corporate parent is U.S.-based Alphabet Inc , has said it needs to put the data on servers worldwide to enable all of its maps-related services in South Korea.

A Seoul-based spokeswoman for Google did not have immediate comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

