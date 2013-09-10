FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Google loses bid to dismiss lawsuit over Street View
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2013 / 5:56 PM / 4 years ago

Google loses bid to dismiss lawsuit over Street View

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court rejected Google Inc’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of violating a federal wiretap law when collecting data for its Street View program.

Google had been sued by various plaintiffs who sought to hold it accountable under the Wiretap Act for having intercepted data from private Wi-Fi networks to create Street View.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Google’s data collection did not fall within an exception to that law, saying Wi-Fi communications were not electronic communications that were “readily accessible to the general public.”

Tuesday’s decision upheld a June 2011 ruling by U.S. District Judge James Ware in San Francisco.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.