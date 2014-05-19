FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google said to be in talks to buy streaming-video site Twitch -WSJ
May 19, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

Google said to be in talks to buy streaming-video site Twitch -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Google Inc was said to be in talks to acquire video-streaming service Twitch, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

Officials at Google and Twitch declined to comment on the matter.

The report said the size of the deal could not be learned and discussions between the parties were at an early stage. In addition, the company was said to be looking at raising additional funding instead of selling itself.

In September, Twitch raised $20 million in funding from Thrive Capital, WestSummit Capital and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, among other parties. (Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Eric Walsh)

