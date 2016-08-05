FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Google executive departs self-driving car project
#Market News
August 5, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

Google executive departs self-driving car project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chris Urmson, an executive who was instrumental in building Google's self-driving car project, said on Friday he is leaving the team after seven and a half years.

Alphabet Inc's Google had named Urmson chief technical officer of the self-driving car project after it hired former Hyundai executive John Krafcik to be chief executive of the project.

Krafcik confirmed Urmson's departure in a tweet on Friday afternoon.

Urmson, in a blog post late Friday, said he was "ready for a fresh challenge." (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
