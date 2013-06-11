Google seals Waze acquisition to protect mobile maps lead

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 (Reuters) - Google Inc bought Israeli mapping startup Waze on Tuesday for an undisclosed sum, acquiring an online real-time mapping service to safeguard its own lead in one of the most crucial aspects of smartphone usage.

A source close to the matter told Reuters on Monday that the Internet search leader was putting the finishing touches on a deal to take over the company for $1.3 billion. Google said in a Tuesday blog post that it had closed the deal and now planned on using Waze’s service to enhance its own Maps product, but did not say how much it paid.