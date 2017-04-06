FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
YouTube tweaks ad strategy to curb content stealing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 6, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 4 months ago

YouTube tweaks ad strategy to curb content stealing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Thursday it would place ads on videos only if they reach 10,000 views as it tries to weed out channels that make money by stealing content from other sources.

The video streaming service also said once a video channel crosses the threshold, it would review the content to see if it qualifies for the placement of ads. bit.ly/2o7vqI2

"By keeping the threshold to 10k views, we also ensure that there will be minimal impact on our aspiring creators," Ariel Bardin, YouTube's vice president of product management, said in a blog post.

YouTube also said it would add a review process for new creators who apply to be in the YouTube Partner Program in a few weeks.

The YouTube Partner Program lets creators monetize content on YouTube in many ways, including advertisements, paid subscriptions and merchandise.

Any revenue earned on channels with under 10,000 views up until Thursday will not be impacted, YouTube said.

Google has come under intense scrutiny for ads appearing alongside videos on YouTube carrying homophobic or anti-Semitic messages recently, forcing a number of companies to suspend their digital ads on the video streaming service.

The company vowed an overhaul of its practices last month, saying it has started an extensive review of its advertising policies. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.