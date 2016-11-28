FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's JD Sports buys Go Outdoors for 112 mln stg
November 28, 2016 / 7:25 AM / in a year

Britain's JD Sports buys Go Outdoors for 112 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - British sportswear and fashion retailer JD Sports Fashion has purchased privately-owned outdoor clothing specialist Go Outdoors for 112.3 million pounds ($140.4 million), it said on Monday.

Go Outdoors, which is backed by 3i Group, trades from 58 UK stores, mainly in out-of-town retail parks. It made a pretax profit of 4.9 million pounds on revenue of 202.2 million pounds in its 2015-16 year.

JD Sports said the acquisition will complement its existing interest in the outdoor market through its Blacks, Millets, Ultimate Outdoors and Tiso businesses.

JD Sports also assumed net debt of about 16 million pounds as part of the deal. ($1 = 0.8001 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

