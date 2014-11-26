GoPro to roll out consumer drones - WSJ

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Wearable camera maker GoPro Inc is developing its own line of consumer drones, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The multi-rotor helicopters, priced between $500 and $1,000, will go on sale late next year, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1vO33xp)

GoPro was not immediately available for comment.

The company already provides the cameras used in many drones. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)