Wearable camera maker GoPro's IPO priced at $24/share - underwriter
June 25, 2014 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

Wearable camera maker GoPro's IPO priced at $24/share - underwriter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Wearable sports camera maker GoPro Inc’s initial public offering was priced at $24 per share, an underwriter said, valuing the company at up to $2.96 billion.

GoPro’s IPO raised about $427.2 million, after the offering of 17.8 million class A shares was priced at the top end of the expected range of $21-$24 per share.

The San Mateo, California-based company sold 8.9 million shares in the IPO, while the rest were offered by selling stockholders.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Barclays are the lead underwriters of the IPO. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

