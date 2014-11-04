FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GoPro names Zander Lurie senior vice president of media
November 4, 2014

GoPro names Zander Lurie senior vice president of media

Nov 4 (Reuters) - GoPro Inc, which makes wearable cameras used by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies to post their exploits online, said it has appointed Zander Lurie as its senior vice president of media.

Lurie most recently worked as executive vice president at Guggenheim Digital Media -- the owner of Dick Clark Productions and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He worked previously on internet strategy at CBS Corp after it bought computer website CNET.

The appointment comes as short-seller Citron Research issued a report questioning GoPro's media strategy and claiming its shares were hugely overvalued. [bit.ly/1t8wwuu ] (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)

