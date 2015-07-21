FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GoPro's revenue jumps 71.7 pct as action cameras click with consumers
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

GoPro's revenue jumps 71.7 pct as action cameras click with consumers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Action camera maker GoPro Inc reported a 71.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong sales in markets outside North America.

The company, which makes cameras worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies, reported net income of $35 million, or 24 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $19.8 million or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $419.9 million from $244.6 million. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.