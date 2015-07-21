GoPro's revenue jumps 71.7 pct as action cameras click with consumers

July 21 (Reuters) - Action camera maker GoPro Inc reported a 71.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong sales in markets outside North America.

The company, which makes cameras worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies, reported net income of $35 million, or 24 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $19.8 million or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $419.9 million from $244.6 million. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)