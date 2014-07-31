FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Action camera maker GoPro reports bigger loss as costs double
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 31, 2014 / 8:47 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Action camera maker GoPro reports bigger loss as costs double

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 net loss widened to $19.8 mln from $5 mln

* Expects a seasonally stronger second half - CFO

* Sees Q3 EPS of $0.6-$0.8/shr share

* Shares fell 11 pct to $42.70 in extended trading (Adds Q3 estimates; updates shares)

July 31 (Reuters) - GoPro Inc, which makes wearable cameras used by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies to post their exploits online, reported a bigger quarterly loss as costs nearly doubled.

GoPro shares fell 11 pct to $42.70 in extended trading after its first financial results since its initial public offering in June.

Research and development spending more than doubled to $34.7 million while costs from its Nasdaq share market listing pushed up general expenses.

The net loss attributable to GoPro stockholders grew to $19.8 million, or 24 cents per share, in the second quarter from $5 million, or 6 cents.

Excluding items, GoPro earned 8 cents per share and the company said it expected a seasonally stronger second half.

CFO Jack Lazar forecast earnings of 6-8 cents per share in the current quarter on revenue of between $255 million and $265 million.

This is higher than the $244.6 million revenue reported in the second quarter, but that 38 percent jump in sales was offset by operating expenses of $119.5 million, almost double a year earlier.

Operating expenses would drop back to between $92.5 million and $95 million in the current quarter, Lazar told analysts on a conference call.

Videos taken using GoPro cameras have made a big splash on the Internet. Its videos attracted more than 1 billion views in the first quarter on YouTube, where its channel has 2 million subscribers, the California-based company said in June.

Up to Thursday’s close, GoPro shares had doubled from its IPO price to $46.32. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Lehar Maan; Editing by Rodney Joyce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.