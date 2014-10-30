FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GoPro revenue up 46 pct on robust demand for cameras
October 30, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

GoPro revenue up 46 pct on robust demand for cameras

Oct 30 (Reuters) - GoPro Inc’s quarterly revenue jumped 46 percent due to strong demand for its wearable cameras, which are used by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies.

The company reported net income attributable to GoPro shareholders of $14.6 million, or 10 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $1.1 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $280 million from $192 million a year ago. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

