GoPro revenue surges on strong demand for wearable cameras
February 5, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

GoPro revenue surges on strong demand for wearable cameras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Action camera maker GoPro Inc reported a 75.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to strong demand for its wearable cameras used by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies.

The company reported net income attributable to GoPro shareholders of $122.1 million, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $33.3 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $633.9 million from $361.5 million a year ago. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

