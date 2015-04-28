FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wearable camera maker GoPro's revenue jumps 54 pct
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Wearable camera maker GoPro's revenue jumps 54 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Wearable camera maker GoPro Inc reported a 54 percent rise in quarterly revenue as its sales surged outside of the United States.

The company, which makes cameras used by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies, said sales from markets including Europe and Asia Pacific jumped 66 percent in the first quarter ended March 31.

Net income attributable to GoPro shareholders rose to $16.8 million, or 11 cents per share, from $8.5 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $363.1 million from $235.7 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.