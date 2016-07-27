FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2016 / 8:16 PM / a year ago

GoPro revenue plunges 47 pct, but beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - GoPro Inc's quarterly revenue plunged 47.4 percent, but beat analysts' estimates, which have been sharply lowered on shrinking demand for the company's body-mounted point-of-view cameras.

The company's shares were up 6 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

GoPro's revenue fell to $220.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $419.9 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $194.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

That is about 20 percent lower than the estimate on May 5, when GoPro reported first-quarter results and delayed the launch of its Karma drone until the holiday season.

The company, whose cameras are worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies, also posted a quarterly loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, and maintained its full-year 2016 revenue forecast. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
