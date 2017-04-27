April 27 Wearable device maker GoPro Inc reported a 19.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Thursday, its second straight rise, helped by strong sales of its flagship cameras and Karma drones.

The company, whose cameras are worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies, said revenue rose to $218.6 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from $183.5 million a year earlier.

Net loss widened to $111.2 million, or 78 cents per share, from $107.5 million, or 78 cents per share.

