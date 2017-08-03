FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
GoPro reports smaller quarterly loss as cost cuts pay off
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. warms to veggie burgers
Lifestyle
U.S. warms to veggie burgers
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 8:18 PM / an hour ago

GoPro reports smaller quarterly loss as cost cuts pay off

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - GoPro Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday as the action-camera maker reined in costs as part of its goal to return to profitability in 2017.

The company, whose cameras are worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies, said revenue rose to $296.5 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $220.8 million, a year earlier.

GoPro's net loss narrowed to $30.5 million, or 22 cents per share, from $91.8 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's operating expenses declined 35.5 percent to $130.6 million. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.