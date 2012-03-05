FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gorenje to move cooker production to Czech Rep
March 5, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 6 years ago

Gorenje to move cooker production to Czech Rep

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 5 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest household appliances maker Gorenje will by September move its cooker production to its factory in the Czech Republic from the factory in Finland’s Lahti to reduce production costs, the company said on Monday.

Gorenje took over the factory in Finland, which employs 106 people, in 2010 when it purchased Scandinavian household appliances maker Asko.

Shares in Gorenje, which also operates factories in Slovenia, Serbia and Sweden, were unchanged at 4.5 euros by the end of trading on Monday before the news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index gained 0.82 percent. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

