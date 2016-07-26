FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shares of Gorenje jump almost 6 pct on possible takeover by Panasonic
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
July 26, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shares of Gorenje jump almost 6 pct on possible takeover by Panasonic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, July 26 (Reuters) - Slovenian home appliances maker Gorenje :

* Shares of Gorenje jumped by 5.76 percent to 6.96 euros ($7.66) by 0803 GMT on Tuesday, a day after it said it will allow Japanese consumer electronics firm Panasonic to perform due diligence by the end of September

* Panasonic now has a stake of 10.74 percent in Gorenje and may decide to bid for the company following due diligence.

* "There is still room for growth in Gorenje shares based on speculation on how much Panasonic could be ready to pay for Gorenje rather than on the company's performance," Saso Stanovnik, chief economist of investment firm Alta Invest, told Reuters.

* Gorenje has a market share of about 4 percent in Europe. ($1 = 0.9086 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)

