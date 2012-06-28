FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia's Gorenje to cut jobs, production in Sweden
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 28, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

Slovenia's Gorenje to cut jobs, production in Sweden

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, June 28 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest household appliances maker Gorenje plans to move its entire production of washing machines, dryers and dish washers from its Swedish subsidiary Asko and cut some 450 jobs, Gorenje said on Thursday.

The company said 50 marketing and development jobs would remain in Sweden after it makes the move to Slovenia in the next year.

“Asko is in negative figures and its performance is worse than expected ... while conditions in the household appliances sector have also worsened since the onset of the global economic crisis,” Gorenje said in a statement.

Gorenje took over Asko in 2010. In March it announced it would in September move its cooker production from Asko’s unit in Finland to Gorenje’s factory in the Czech Republic, cutting 106 jobs.

Shares of Gorenje, which also has a factory in Serbia, lost 0.21 percent to 4.8 euros by the end of trading on Thursday, before the news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index fell by 0.68 percent. (Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.