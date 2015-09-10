Gores puts German car parts maker Hay up for sale -sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S.-based investor The Gores Group has put German car parts maker Hay up for sale in a potential 400 million-euro ($448 million) deal, several people familiar with the deal said.

The buyout group has asked investment bank Rothschild to explore options for the metal-forging specialist and may start an auction process as early as the end of 2015, the sources said.

Gores, Hay and Rothschild all declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)