Gores puts German car parts maker Hay up for sale -sources
September 10, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

Gores puts German car parts maker Hay up for sale -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S.-based investor The Gores Group has put German car parts maker Hay up for sale in a potential 400 million-euro ($448 million) deal, several people familiar with the deal said.

The buyout group has asked investment bank Rothschild to explore options for the metal-forging specialist and may start an auction process as early as the end of 2015, the sources said.

Gores, Hay and Rothschild all declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
