Chevron says Gorgon LNG restarting production after brief shutdown
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 9 months ago

Chevron says Gorgon LNG restarting production after brief shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Production at Chevron Corp's $54 billion Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project was shut temporarily but restart activities are under way, a company spokesman said.

The plant was shut as part of a brief unplanned outage that delayed a handful of shipments but avoided cancellations, several trade sources said on Friday.

"Production on Gorgon LNG Train 1 was temporarily halted for minor maintenance," Chevron spokesman Cam Van Ast said in email to Reuters late on Friday.

"Train 2 production is unaffected and continues to ramp up," he said in reference to the latest production line being brought on stream.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
