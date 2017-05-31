FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Chevron resumes output from Gorgon LNG Train 1 ahead of time
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 3 months ago

Chevron resumes output from Gorgon LNG Train 1 ahead of time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Chevron has restarted the first production line at its giant Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Australia following an outage, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

A failed measurement device in mid-May forced Chevron to idle Train 1 for repair and other routine work which was expected to last about a month.

"Production from Gorgon LNG Train 1 has resumed," a spokesman said.

"Trains 2 and 3 are running normally, and we continue to ship cargoes," he said.

The three-train project can produce 15.6 million tonnes of LNG annually. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.