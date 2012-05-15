FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gottex acquires fund of hedge funds Penjing
May 15, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

Gottex acquires fund of hedge funds Penjing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 16 (Reuters) - Swiss fund of hedge funds manager Gottex is acquiring Hong Kong-based Penjing Asset Management, a year after its co-founder Max Gottschalk moved to the region to accelerate the firm’s expansion into Asia.

Penjing, which manages $434 million, will boost Gottex’s allocation to Asia hedge funds to about $800 million, Gottschalk told Reuters in an interview, making the combined business one of the biggest fund of hedge funds in the region.

The acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals in Hong Kong, involves a combination of Gottex’s up to 1.75 million shares and cash paid over a period of two years, he said. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Gary Hill)

