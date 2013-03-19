FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank boss to leave German corporate governance commission
March 19, 2013 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

Commerzbank boss to leave German corporate governance commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s corporate governance commission is on the lookout for a new chairman after Klaus-Peter Mueller told fellow members he plans to step down from the post this summer, two people familiar with the commission’s thinking said on Tuesday.

Mueller, who is also supervisory board chairman of Commerzbank, expects a new chairman to be found by summer, the sources said. Germany’s ministry of justice makes appointments to the commission, which currently has 12 members.

Mueller has headed the commission for the past five years.

The commission, set up in 2001, created a code of conduct to make Germany’s corporate governance rules transparent for both national and international investors.

Reporting By Edward Taylor and Kathrin Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman

