Commerzbank boss to leave German corporate governance commission

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s corporate governance commission is on the lookout for a new chairman after Klaus-Peter Mueller told fellow members he plans to step down from the post this summer, two people familiar with the commission’s thinking said on Tuesday.

Mueller, who is also supervisory board chairman of Commerzbank, expects a new chairman to be found by summer, the sources said. Germany’s ministry of justice makes appointments to the commission, which currently has 12 members.

Mueller has headed the commission for the past five years.

The commission, set up in 2001, created a code of conduct to make Germany’s corporate governance rules transparent for both national and international investors.