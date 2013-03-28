Fitch says pressures continue for U.S. local governments

March 28 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Thursday that it sees pressures continuing for local governments in the United States and believes a few more local governments that are not in the headlines could have negative outcomes.

“We see those governments most at risk as having a combination of severely inflexible labor environments, the highest and rapidly growing fixed costs, and the most restrictive taxing limits,” Fitch said in a report.

The report said the major pressures on local governments are mainly linked to labor.