Fitch says pressures continue for U.S. local governments
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

Fitch says pressures continue for U.S. local governments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Thursday that it sees pressures continuing for local governments in the United States and believes a few more local governments that are not in the headlines could have negative outcomes.

“We see those governments most at risk as having a combination of severely inflexible labor environments, the highest and rapidly growing fixed costs, and the most restrictive taxing limits,” Fitch said in a report.

The report said the major pressures on local governments are mainly linked to labor.

