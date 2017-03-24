BRIEF-Expert System signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group
* Signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group for cognitive computing solutions
MILAN, March 24 Any changes to rules over banks' sovereign holdings must take into account the crucial role that government bonds play in financial markets, European Central Bank supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said on Friday.
International authorities, including the ECB, have been discussing possible changes to current rules that do not set a limit to banks' sovereign exposure and assign a zero-risk weighting to government bonds.
Speaking at a finance seminar at Milan's Bocconi University, Angeloni reiterated the ECB's position that any decision should be taken at the international level and not just European.
"Also, any changes ... should take into account the specific features of government bonds, how widely they are used ... just think of the repo market," he said. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)
TOKYO, April 12 Broadcom Ltd offered about 2.5 trillion yen ($23 billion) for Toshiba Corp's chip unit, the highest among 10 or so bidders who participated in the first round of offers, a source briefed on the matter said.