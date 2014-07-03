FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trading in Spain's Gowex suspended pending company statement
#Financials
July 3, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Trading in Spain's Gowex suspended pending company statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 3 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Spanish wireless network provider Gowex was suspended on Thursday pending a statement from the company, said the press office of the Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB) on which the firm is listed.

Gowex on Wednesday said its accounts were accurate and it would soon hire new auditors after its shares dropped about 60 percent in two days on a report from Gotham City Research LLC questioning the company’s revenue reporting and the competence of its managers.

Spain’s stock market regulator said in a statement late on Wednesday that it had asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide information about Gotham City Research LLC and its administrators in order to analyse whether the publication of its report could constitute a market abuse. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Pravin Char)

