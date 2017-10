ISTANBUL, May 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Turkey’s Gozde Girisim were up 9.49 pct to 4.50 lira, its upper limit for the session, after it mandated asset manager Unlu to sell its 11.57 percent stake in Turkish Islamic lender Turkiye Finans.

Turkiye Finans is majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank, and Gozde by Turkish conglomerate Ulker. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)