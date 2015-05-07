Turkey's Gozde mandates banks for sale of personal care business stake -chairman

ISTANBUL, May 7 (Reuters) - Turkish private equity firm Gozde Girisim has mandated banks for the sale of a stake in its personal care unit, Gozde’s chairman told Reuters, adding it had yet to decide how much of the company it would part with.

“We have given the mandate. The amount of the stake sale will depend on what kind of offers we get,” Murat Ulker, the chairman of both Gozde and parent company Yildiz Holding said late on Wednesday.