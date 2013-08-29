FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy must still meet targets after scrapping property tax, says Rehn
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 29, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

Italy must still meet targets after scrapping property tax, says Rehn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALPBACH, Austria, Aug 29 (Reuters) - European authorities will want to ensure Italy can still meet its fiscal commitments after scrapping a property tax, the European Commission’s top economic official said on Thursday.

Italy’s government reached a deal on Wednesday to abolish the unpopular tax, easing a source of persistent political tension within the country’s fragile coalition, and replace it with a new levy known as the “Service Tax”.

The Commission is still awaiting details of the “compensatory measures”, Olli Rehn told journalists at an economic conference in the Alpine village of Alpbach.

“The essential thing was that Prime Minister (Enrico) Letta reconfirmed that Italy will stick to its fiscal targets in line with its European commitments. That’s important.” (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Writing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.