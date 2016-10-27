FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Brazil's market regulator imposes 150 mln reais penalty on CBD
October 27, 2016 / 12:30 AM / 10 months ago

Brazil's market regulator imposes 150 mln reais penalty on CBD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will have to pay a 150 million reais penalty ($47.5 million) in connection with an arbitration claim won by Morzan Empreendimentos e Participações.

According to a securities filing from Brazil's largest retailer on Wednesday, the country's capital markets regulator ruled that the company will have to make an additional payment equal to 80 percent of the value already paid to Morzan, which last year won an arbitration claim related to the acquisition of Globex Utilidades SA, now called Via Varejo.

The ruling, made on Oct. 25, obliges Brazil's largest retailer to pay other minority Globex shareholders affected by the transaction, according to Wednesday's statement.

CBD said it will appeal the ruling.

$1 = 3.1388 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bill Rigby

