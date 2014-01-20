FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's GPA appoints Iabrudi as CEO, to replace Pestana
January 20, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's GPA appoints Iabrudi as CEO, to replace Pestana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - GPA SA, Brazil’s largest diversified retailer, tapped Ronaldo Iabrudi as chief executive officer, according to a securities filing Monday.

Iabrudi, a former private equity banker who headed mining company Magnesita SA between 2008 and 2012, was currently the top executive of France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie in Brazil. Casino, one of France’s largest retailers, is GPA’s controlling shareholder.

Iabrudi replaces Enéas Pestana, who ran the São Paulo-based company since March 2010 and tendered his resignation earlier in the day, the filing added.

