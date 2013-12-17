FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazilian retailer GPA sees 400 new food stores through 2016
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2013 / 5:45 PM / 4 years ago

Brazilian retailer GPA sees 400 new food stores through 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest retailer, GPA , expects to open 400 new food stores in the next three years, focusing growth in 360 new convenience stores in its Mini Mercado format, according to a presentation for investors on Tuesday.

Operating expenses should be held back to 17 percent of net revenue by 2016, compared with 19.6 percent currently, the presentation, which was filed to securities regulator CVM, showed.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will continue to represent a stable share of revenue in GPA’s food retail unit, according to the presentation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.