FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Diniz family sells $538 mln stake in retailer GPA
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Diniz family sells $538 mln stake in retailer GPA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with results of auction)

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - The founding family of Brazil’s biggest retailer, GPA SA, sold almost all of its remaining stake in the company, now run by French group Casino, on Monday, raising 1.19 billion reais ($538 million).

The children of former GPA chairman Abilio Diniz sold the shares to diversify investments, according to Peninsula, the investment holding company for the Diniz family.

GPA’s stock was down 2 percent after the auction, which moved 11.5 million shares for 103.58 reais each, according to BM&FBovespa SA, which operates the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

Abilio Diniz left GPA last year and sold his own stake in the company in May following a bitter dispute with Casino, which lost faith in the Brazilian tycoon after he attempted a merger with French rival Carrefour SA in 2011.

Diniz, who is now chairman of food processor BRF SA , has cleared himself of a noncompete clause under a former GPA shareholder deal. Reuters reported in March that he was a potential bidder for a stake of Carrefour’s Brazilian unit, a possibility that Carrefour declined to comment on and Diniz representatives denied.

$1=2.21 Brazilian reais Reporting by Priscila Jordao and Marcela Ayres; Writing and additional reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.