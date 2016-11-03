FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil's GPA mulls alternatives for Via Varejo stake
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 10:55 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's GPA mulls alternatives for Via Varejo stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts; adds details of earnings, outlook)

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA SA is considering strategic alternatives for its stake in appliance retailing unit Via Varejo SA in an effort to concentrate on food retail amid a severe recession, the company said on Thursday.

GPA has no timeline for its decision, Brazil's biggest retailer said in a securities filing, adding that the decision had been unanimously approved by the company's board.

The news follows a larger-than-expected third-quarter loss reported earlier this week by GPA due in part to a sharp drop in non-food sales at the group. While Via Varejo's net revenues were virtually unchanged at 4.1 billion reais, e-commerce division Cnova Brasil, now its wholly-owned subsidiary, posted a 38 percent drop in sales.

Via Varejo's Chief Executive Peter Estermann was forthright with analysts last week about the challenges facing the credit-dependent appliance unit, which has struggled as unemployment and interest rates climbed in the current downturn.

"Client traffic is still not growing from a year earlier," Estermann said on an earnings call. "Things won't improve next year as quickly as some expect." (Reporting by Ana Mano and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.