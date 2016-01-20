FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's GPA taps Argentina boss, former Wal-Mart head to run supermarkets
January 20, 2016 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's GPA taps Argentina boss, former Wal-Mart head to run supermarkets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - GPA SA, Brazil’s biggest retailer, on Wednesday named Luis Moreno as chief executive of its supermarket and convenience store division and Marcos Samaha as head of operations for the unit, according to a securities filing.

Moreno, a Spanish-born executive, had been chief executive since July 2014 of Libertad, an Argentine subsidiary of French group Casino SA, GPA’s controlling shareholder. Samaha formerly ran Wal-Mart’s business in Brazil. (Reporting by Paula Laier and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
