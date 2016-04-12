FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

Brazil's GPA net revenue up 3 pct to $5.1 bln in Q1 - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 12 (Reuters) - GPA SA, Brazil’s largest diversified retailer, on Tuesday reported net revenue of 17.8 billion reais ($5.11 billion) in the first quarter, up 3 percent from the first three months of last year.

Net revenue at stores open for more than a year, a gauge of recurring sales activity for retailing companies, rose 0.8 percent, the company said in a statement. GPA is controlled by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie.

$1 = 3.4824 Brazilian reais Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Silvio Cascione

