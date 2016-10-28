FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
CORRECTED-Brazil's GPA reports $97 mln Q3 net loss
#Corrections News
October 28, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-Brazil's GPA reports $97 mln Q3 net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to read loss of 308 mln, paragraph 2)

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (GPA), Brazil's No 1 retailer by sales, missed forecasts with a widened third-quarter net loss, a securities filing showed on Friday.

The loss of 308 million reais ($97.3 million) was much larger than the loss of 65.52 million forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

The company was hit by a slump in sales of non-food items at its online appliance retailer CNova which fell 38.3 percent.

Consolidated sales across of all departments rose 4.4 percent to 15 billion reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 4.2 percent to 503 million reais, above the 452.75 million expected by analysts.

$1 = 3.1645 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
