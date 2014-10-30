FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil retailer GPA posts 9 pct rise in net income
October 30, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil retailer GPA posts 9 pct rise in net income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - GPA SA , Brazil’s biggest retailer, said on Thursday that third-quarter profit rose 9 percent from a year earlier to 390 million reais ($162 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 13 percent to 1.168 billion reais, in line with an average estimate of 1.2 billion reais in a Reuters poll of analysts. Analysts surveyed did not provide enough estimates for net income.

$1 = 2.40 Brazilian reais Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

