Brazil retailer GPA posts 9 pct rise in net income

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - GPA SA , Brazil’s biggest retailer, said on Thursday that third-quarter profit rose 9 percent from a year earlier to 390 million reais ($162 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 13 percent to 1.168 billion reais, in line with an average estimate of 1.2 billion reais in a Reuters poll of analysts. Analysts surveyed did not provide enough estimates for net income.