Brazil retailer GPA reports 21 pct drop in quarterly net income
May 7, 2015 / 11:07 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil retailer GPA reports 21 pct drop in quarterly net income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest retailer, GPA SA, on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of 192 million reais ($63 million), down 21 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

Profit fell short of an average forecast of 246 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 10 percent to 949 million reais, below an average forecast of 1.04 billion reais.

$1 = 3.03 Brazilian reais Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Leslie Adler

